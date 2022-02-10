Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 446 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of WELL opened at $81.80 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.73 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

