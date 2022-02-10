Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

