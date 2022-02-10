Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,853 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

