Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COVA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $179,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

