Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,135,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

