Desjardins Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.99.

TFII stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

