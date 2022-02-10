Atom Investors LP Sells 2,335 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $645.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.15 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

