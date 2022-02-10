Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.63% of DZS worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DZS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. DZS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.