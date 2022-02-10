SVB Leerink Weighs in on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn ($4.55) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

THRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRX opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

