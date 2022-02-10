Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stake Increased by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,439 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 1.74% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $171,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

