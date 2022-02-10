ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.56.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
ACAD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
