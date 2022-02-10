ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

