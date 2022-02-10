Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.56% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $1,158,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13,013.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

