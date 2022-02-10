634,869 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 634,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

