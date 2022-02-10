Morgan Stanley Has $963.19 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.16% of MercadoLibre worth $963,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,087.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,477.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,006.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.71 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

