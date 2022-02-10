Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New $364,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,247 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

