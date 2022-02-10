Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,809,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 189,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CARR opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
