Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Netflix stock opened at $412.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

