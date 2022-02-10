Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.