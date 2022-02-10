Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,399 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $639.45 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $662.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

