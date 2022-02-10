Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

