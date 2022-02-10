Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,844,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $244.24 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.