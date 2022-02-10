Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 878,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $434,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

