Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,320 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 937,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

