Axa S.A. Purchases 13,371 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.31% of Brunswick worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Brunswick by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brunswick by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

