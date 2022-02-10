Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,116,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.