Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

TRMB opened at $71.45 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

