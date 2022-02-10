Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

