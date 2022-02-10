Dev Protocol (DEV) Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00004604 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $76,000.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.11 or 0.00453813 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

