Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

