DEEPSPACE (DPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $415,801.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $415,801.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.80 or 0.07106920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,722.03 or 1.00663681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006243 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.