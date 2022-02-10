DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00327878 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006418 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.58 or 0.01198565 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DELTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.