Research Analysts Set Expectations for BAE Systems plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BAE Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.