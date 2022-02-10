Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.68.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $172.61 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 69.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

