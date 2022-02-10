Comerica Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. Comerica has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Comerica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Comerica by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 1,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,746 shares of company stock valued at $620,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

