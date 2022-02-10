FY2023 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

ANZBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

