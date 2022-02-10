Shelton Capital Management Buys 60,000 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SunPower were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 922.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 15.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

