MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,228.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.74 and a 12-month high of C$29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.79.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

