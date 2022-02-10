National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.86.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$133.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$143.99. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$101.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.