Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ARE opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.07 and its 200-day moving average is $204.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.
