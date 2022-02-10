Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.81. Air Lease posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Lease.

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

AL opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

