Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Stake Cut by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,845 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLAA. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

