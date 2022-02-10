Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,613 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Highland Transcend Partners I by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,255,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HTPA stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

Highland Transcend Partners I Company Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

