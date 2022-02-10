Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Shares of CROX opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $183.88.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

