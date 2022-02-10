Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,997 shares of company stock valued at $796,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $367.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.47. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

