Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.41. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.75 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.