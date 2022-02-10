ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,747,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,435,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

