GoNetwork (GOT) Reaches Market Cap of $163,541.98

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $163,541.98 and approximately $30,496.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,482.80 or 1.00112890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00066776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00025598 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00428646 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

