Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Utah Medical Products has decreased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

UTMD opened at $99.66 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 105.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

