Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CTXS opened at $102.43 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

