Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.58. Garmin posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.92. Garmin has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

